Recent high school grad accidentally shoots and kills himself during game of Russian roulette: report

CAMDEN, N.J. — A recent high school graduate was killed while playing a game of Russian roulette with his two friends, according to a report published the Gloucester Township Patch on Monday.

The Patch reports that Diquese Young, 19, accidentally shot himself in the head last Saturday night. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, Nasir Mason, 19, and Morton Newman, 20, both of Camden, witnessed the accidental shooting, and were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault (pointing a firearm), and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Mason was additionally charged with a certain persons offense, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Newman reportedly told authorities they were taking turns pointing a gun at themselves and pulling the trigger, which went off during Young’s turn.

Young, who graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 2018, was a “track and football star,” according to a statement released by the school’s athletic department.

We’re sorry to inform you of the loss of Diquese Young “Dino”. He was a track and football star for WWHS. The staff, students and coaches are simply heart broken. Please pray for the family and our city. pic.twitter.com/4VZFxv4FJv — Camden Athletics (@YouGotTheHigh) October 17, 2018

The investigation is ongoing.