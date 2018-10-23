Nor’easter could hit NYC area this weekend as season’s 1st coastal storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first nor'easter of the season could drench the region this weekend.

What is currently Hurricane Willa will make landfall Tuesday night as a major category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph. The storm will lash Western Mexico with damaging winds, a tremendous amount of rain and dangerous surf.

Eventually Willa will weaken as it heads inland, but her energy will carry across northern Mexico and into the Western Gulf Coast by Thursday. From there, it will then hook up with the jet stream to the north allowing the system to gather intensity. The remnants of Willa will then hug along the east coast and potentially become a nor’easter.

While it is still several days away, a lot will change between now and then. Broadly speaking, we have some confidence that this storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds that will lead to some flooding and power outages. Also some coastal flooding is to be expected.

Some issues do remain to be determined, specifically the timing and the track of the storm. The main brunt will be sometime on Saturday into Saturday night. Who gets the most rain will be narrowed down in the coming days.

Lastly, anytime the word nor’easter comes into play, many start thinking about wintry precipitation. Considering the time of the season, most sections will be too warm and it will be an all rain event. For the highest elevations north and west of the city, we will have to see how much cold air will be in place at the onset and at the tail end of the event. That being said, it looks very unlikely, but we can’t rule out the possibility of a brief period of wet snowflakes for that part of the region.