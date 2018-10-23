LI woman vacationing in Turks and Caicos found dead: report

WANTAGH, N.Y. — A murder investigation is underway Tuesday after woman from Long Island was found dead in the bushes near a Turks and Caicos resort, according to police and several reports.

Marie Kuhnla, 61, was vacationing on the Turks and Caicos Islands when she was reported missing Monday, Oct. 15, local police stated in a Facebook post. Her body was found the next day in bushes near the island’s Club Med Resort.

A murder investigation has since been launched, according to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.

Kuhnla was a family attorney from Wantagh, and had been traveling with a co-worker and two others, her brother Peter John Chetuck, of Mount Sinai, told Newsday.com.

Additional information about Kuhnla’s death have not been released, and police asked that anyone with information come forward.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Marie at this time. This is an active investigation into the death of Marie and I would ask that anyone with any information to please contact the investigators,” Acting Commissioner of Police Trevor Botting said. “I would also ask that the circumstances of the death of Marie are not subject to speculation, but any information is passed to my officers.”

Local Crimestoppers can be reached at 1-800-8477.