Hoops for Junior: Bronx bodega stabbing victim remembered at basketball game

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — An annual Bronx 'Stop the Violence' basketball game has a new name in the wake of a teen's slaying at a bodega: Hoops for Junior.

In the four months since 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was brutally killed by alleged gang members, many in the community have come together in the teen's memory.

Police officers from the 42nd Precinct challenged students and school personnel at the Tuesday game.

"This is something that should go on forever for him - the idea of cops, kids, community, all working together to keep the Bronx safe, to keep the city safe" NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said. "This is a great first step but it's something that's got to continue. It's in memory of Junior."

He noted the Bronx has been safer in the months since the teen's death. He hopes a safer city is Junior's legacy.

Leandra Feliz attended and was given a framed jersey with Lesandro written on it. "Gone But Not Forgotten," it says under his name.

"I lost my son," she said before the game. "The kids are the future and we have to take care of the kids."

All 14 suspects in her son's death will appear in court on Thursday.