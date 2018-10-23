Category 3 Hurricane Willa makes landfall in Mexico

Forecasters say Category 3 Hurricane Willa has made landfall on Mexico’s coast near the town of Isla del Bosque in the state of Sinaloa.

There have been no immediate reports on damage.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Willa’s maximum winds were 120 mph (195 kph) when it hit the coast about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Mazatlan.

It’s heading to the north-northeast at 10 mph (17kph).

Mexican emergency officials say they evacuated more than 4,250 people in towns along the Pacific coast before the storm arrived.

The center warned Tuesday evening that people should not venture outside during “the relative calm of the eye, since hazardous winds will suddenly increase” as it passes.

Civil defense director Luis Felipe Puente said at a televised news conference that 58 shelters had been set up for evacuees, although most of them took refuge with friends and relatives. Hotel occupancy across the entire potentially affected area was 40 percent.

The western states of Sinaloa, Jalisco, Colima and Nayarit are expected to be most affected by Willa, which officials said would likely hit in the evening.