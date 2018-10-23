Brooklyn College professor slammed for Facebook post questioning whether Hispanics are desirable immigrants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN -- Students rallied against a Brooklyn professor Tuesday after his controversial Facebook post from July 9 questioned whether Hispanics are desirable immigrants.

The Facebook post by Brooklyn College Professor Rohit Parikh reads in part:

"Hispanics are GOOD people... But are they really the population which America needs for the rest of this century when more and more education is required?"

Latino student organizations at Brooklyn College, which is 22 percent hispanic, rallied together to protest Professor Parihk and demand sensitivity training for all faculty.

“This professor posted publicly that he believes that the Latinx community is not a population that America needs," said Carlos Jesus Calzadilla-Palacio, a student activist. "That we’re undesirable that we’re dropouts and we say no to that."

The post, which erroneously calls all 11 million undocumented immigrants "Mexicans" goes on to say:

“Hispanics have the highest rate of dropping out of school..." and, “Immigration is good.... But I hope someone would explain to me why Mexico is getting the lion’s share” adding: “Indian-Americans have the highest rate of going to college”

We asked the professor what he meant.

PIX11 asked the professor to clarity if he believes "Indian-Americans are smarter than Hispanic-Americans."

“Maybe not smarter it could be there’s more selectivity," Parihk said. "There are a lot of stupid people in India but they don’t come here."

PIX11 asked if the professor was suggesting the hispanic population that comes here are not as smart as the population from India that comes to the United States."

“That’s hard to say," he said.

This is the second time that Brooklyn College students have gathered this semester to protest comments that they find insensitive from a professor.

Just last month, professor Mitchell Lanberg’s post on his public blog in response to the contentious Kavanaugh testimony, in which he wrote:

“...If someone did not commit sexual assault in high school, then he is not a member of the male sex...”

As far this latest incident, Professor Parihk says perhaps his wording was too strong but is unapologetic.

“I think that while they have a right to march they should also accept my right to express my opinion."