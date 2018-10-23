Bentley-driving robbers steal $20, shoot man in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Robbers spotted getting out of a Bentley before allegedly robbing a man of $20 and jewelry at gunpoint, then shooting him, are being sought by police Tuesday.

The situation unfolded near Carpenter Avenue and East 241 Street, in the Bronx's Wakefield neighborhood, around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, police said.

Surveillance footage captured two men exit a Bentley before police said they punched a man in the face and hit him over the head with a firearm.

They then allegedly took his jewelry and wallet, which contained $20 in cash.

The victim ran away, but one of the men allegedly shot him in the back of his left leg. He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, police said.

The robbers then fled in an orange two-door Bentley with New York license plates, police said. The luxury vehicle starts at a retail price of almost $200,000.

One of the men sought is believed to be 25 to 35 years old; standing 6 feet, 4 inches; weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with the word "Adidas" on the front in white letters, black sweatpants, a white shirt and white sneakers.

The second man is believed to be 25 to 30 years old and stands 5 feet, 9 to 11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, light colored jeans and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).