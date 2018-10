WOODBINE, NJ — A pilot was killed when a plane crashed during takeoff at Woodbine Municipal Airport on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The pilot was the only person on the Mooney M20C plane when it took off around 2 p.m, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said. It’s not yet clear what caused the plane to crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash together.

Officials have not yet released the pilot’s identity.

The single-engine Mooney M20C fixed wing crashed shortly after 2:00 pm killing the only occupant.

