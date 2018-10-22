Watch: Junior’s mom speaks out before court hearing in her son’s Bronx bodega death

On Thursday, Leandra Feliz will attend an important court hearing where all 14 murder suspects in her son’s death will be together.

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, 15, was killed at a Bronx bodega by alleged members of the Trinitarios gang on June 20. He was dragged from the bodega and attacked at 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue by a group of men who believed the teen was a member of a rival gang. Guzman-Feliz suffered a lethal slash wound to his throat. He teen ran toward a hospital, but he collapsed and died outside.

It’s been four months since the teens death. She moved to a new apartment in the months since his death.

“I’d like to be enjoying this home with him,” Feliz said.

There are pictures and paintings of the teen on the apartment walls. Feliz said she feels safer in her new home. Junior was a member of the NYPD Explorers program. His jacket from the group is in a shadow box on one wall.

The first big hearing in the case since July is on Thursday. Feliz said she plans to be at every hearing in court connected to her son’s murder.

“I’ll be there and I’ll be ready,” she said.