Undocumented man detained while delivering pizza at Brooklyn army base arrested for allegedly pushing, slapping wife

HEMPSTEAD, NY — An undocumented man who faced deportation after he delivered pizza to an Army base in Brooklyn was arrested Saturday for allegedly pushing and slapping his wife, according to court documents.

Pablo Villavicencio was taken into custody on a criminal mischief charge after a physical argument with his wife at their Long Island home. According to court documents, Villavicencio allegedly pushed his wife against a wall and slapped her body. His wife then attempted to call 911, but Villavicencio allegedly took her cellphone from her.

During the police investigation, her cellphone was recovered from Villavicencio’s pocket.

It was not immediately known who made the 911 call.

The father of two was taken into custody by immigration agents while delivering pizza to a Brooklyn Army base on June 1. Villavicencio, who is a citizen of Ecuador, was released 53 days later.