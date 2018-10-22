Titanic II to set sail in 2022, retrace the route of the original ship

A replica of the Titanic will set sail in 2022, retracing the original ship’s planned route, Cruise Arabia & Africa reports.

The project was first announced in 2012, but was halted due to financial problems. Now, with the issues resolved, Blue Star Line has announced that construction has continued on the vessel.

The ship will have “the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology,” said Clive Palmer, chairman of Blue Star Line.

The ship will sail from Dubai to Southampton, England, and then to New York.

The original Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, after sideswiping an iceberg while traveling from Southampton to New York.