Subways resume after ‘unauthorized person’ on tracks in Manhattan prompts cancellations

NEW YORK — Several subway lines were temporarily stopped during Monday’s morning rush-hour commute because of an “unauthorized person on the tracks,” according to the MTA.

The situation took place between Chambers St and Times Sq-42 St. forcing Nos. 1, 2 and 3 trains to not run in either direction.

Power was shut off in the area so the “unauthorized person” would not be injured, according to the MTA.

That person was apprehended by 8:23 a.m. Crew then worked to restore third-rail power.

Nos. 1, 2 and 3 trains all resumed service by 8:32 a.m., according to the MTA.

Delays are still expected on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 trains because of an “intermittent network communication issue,” according to the MTA. That situation is being monitored.