Paratrooper accused of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old girl

NEW BERN, N.C. — A Fort Bragg paratrooper is accused of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

James Murdock Peele, 19, is charged with first-degree statutory rape, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

On Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office received a call from the grandmother of the 12-year-old.

The grandmother said the child was missing from her home. She said she found her granddaughter’s window open and a ransom note left on her bed.

Authorities located the girl in Fayetteville with Peele.

The sheriff’s office said Peele and the victim had communicated online.

Peele was taken from Fayetteville back to Craven County to face charges.

Peele is a member of the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg.