MTA boosting services for L train shutdown

NEW YORK — It’s going to be difficult for commuters no matter how you look at it; during the L train tunnel work, 70 percent of the regular riders are expected to travel on other lines.

More train service has been announced for the big tunnel project along the L line.

MTA NYC Transit says more than 1,000 additional roundtrips per week will be added in April on seven lines between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The project is supposed to last 15 months. The L will continue to run from Canarsie to Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn.

Approximately 225,000 riders take the L train between Manhattan and Brooklyn and about 50,000 riders take the L in Manhattan. About 15 percent of riders are expected to take bus service, which is also being enhanced.

Officials will transform 14th Street into a busway from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A coalition of neighbors along the corridor wants the city to reconsider the busway and sidewalk expansion for 14th Street.

MTA and NYC Department of Transportation began planning in 2016 and held dozens of public outreach meetings and community sessions.

The package of temporary service alternatives includes:

Additional subway service on seven lines

Five new high-frequency Select Bus Service routes

A new peak-hour limited-stop bus route between Canarsie and Crown Heights

Increased service on existing bus routes that link customers to alternative subway routes

A new ferry service