Mega Millions jackpot soars to new heights, Powerball rising too

GARFIELD, NJ — The Mega Millions jackpot is now the largest in U.S. history at $1.6 billion and growing. No one won last week’s top prize, so the jackpot keeps swelling as more and more ticket buyers test their chances for a lucky ticket.

“I thought I had one last week and it didn’t work out, so who knows,” said Domenick Librera. “I think more than one person should win.”

While the massive jackpot remains, there were five winning $1 million tickets sold in our area.

Someone bought a $1 million ticket at a Citgo in Millstone, New Jersey and there were three winning $1 million tickets sold in Middletown, Yonkers, on 169th Street in the Bronx. There were also more than a dozen third-tier prize winners who won $10,000 or more.

One of those third-tier tickets was sold at the Food Mart on River Road in Garfield, New Jersey, where the store’s owner posts all their winners on the wall. Since the jackpot has gotten so high, this store owner says he’s sold six times their normal ticket volume.

The Powerball jackpot has also ballooned to $620 million; that drawing is on Wednesday.

The $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night.