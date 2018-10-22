Explosive device found near home of billionaire investor George Soros

BEDFORD, N.Y. — A suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York Monday, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

The Bedford Police say they received a call reporting a suspicious package found in a mailbox. The package appeared to be an explosive device, police said.

An employee had opened the parcel. The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called the Bedford Police, according to a press release.

The package did not detonate on its own, the law enforcement source said.

The case has been turned over to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.