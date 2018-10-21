Woman, 70, found with throat slashed in Upper West Side apartment

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A 70-year-old woman was found with her throat cut inside her Manhattan apartment, police said Sunday.

Police responded to a 911 call for a wellness check at 710 West End Avenue just before 4:50 a.m.

When they arrived, police found Susan Trott, 70, unconscious and unresponsive with a laceration to her neck, police said.

Trott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry.

No arrests have been made.

