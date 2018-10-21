No winners for Powerball drawing, jackpot rises to $620 million
NEW YORK— As ticket sales continue to grow for the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing Tuesday, no one has won the $470 million Powerball drawing Saturday, causing the jackpot to rise to $620 million.
The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 16, 54, 57, 62, 69 with a Powerball of 23, and Power Play of 2.
The Powerball jackpot has now risen to the third-largest game in history.
Seven people from New York got 4 numbers and the Powerball number correct, according to the game’s site.
One lucky winner from New Jersey won the million-dollar prize from Powerball’s Saturday drawing.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday.