× No winners for Powerball drawing, jackpot rises to $620 million

NEW YORK— As ticket sales continue to grow for the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing Tuesday, no one has won the $470 million Powerball drawing Saturday, causing the jackpot to rise to $620 million.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 16, 54, 57, 62, 69 with a Powerball of 23, and Power Play of 2.

The Powerball jackpot has now risen to the third-largest game in history.

Seven people from New York got 4 numbers and the Powerball number correct, according to the game’s site.

One lucky winner from New Jersey won the million-dollar prize from Powerball’s Saturday drawing.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday.