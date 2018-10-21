× News Closeup: Rep. Adriano Espaillat on key NYC and national issues

Rep. Adriano Espaillat is a Democratic member of the U.S. House representing New York’s 13th District. First elected to Congress in 2016, he serves on a number of committees including the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Espaillat has been a vocal advocate for protecting tenants, improving schools and making smart investments in economic development.

We hear from Espaillat about some of the many national and local issues he is working on, including the creation of immigration policies, fixing New York City’s public-housing crisis and passing legislation to protect the victims of domestic violence.