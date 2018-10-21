Hip-hop stars fight domestic violence at New York event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Some of the biggest names in hip-hop were all under one roof in Manhattan on Sunday to bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence.

Fat Joe, Tony Sunshine, Remy Ma, Papoose and Rah Digga were showing their love for former "VH1 Love" cast member and domestic abuse survivor Chrissy Monroe, who founded Survive to Thrive Global.

“After pressing charges and five year order of protection, my abuser got only three months and I was very angry and I thought 'I have a social media following and it’s a blessing,'” Monroe told PIX11.

With 219 thousand social media followers, Monroe was honored at this fundraiser for helping so many victims of domestic violence.

“I spent six and half years in prison and many of the women there were there for domestic violence in cases where nothing was done,” Remy Ma, hip-hop star, told PIX 11.

Her husband, Papoose, said “I don’t think any man should put a hand on a woman. You should treat a woman like your mother,”

There was even a female empowering fashion show with clothes designed by Layana Aguilar of "Project Runway" fame.

“To me, women are super heroes, my warriors,” Layana Aguilar, the fashion designer, told PIX11. “And women need to be treated the same as men, equal pay for equal work."

If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, the organizers of Thrive to Survive Global want you to get in touch for help.