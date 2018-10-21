Giant Pumpkin Weekend celebrated at New York Botanical Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A massive pumpkin that weighs more than a ton — 2,528 pounds to be exact — greets visitors at the Giant Pumpkin Weekend at the New York Botanical Garden.

It isn’t quite pumpkin colored and it’s even a tad lopsided, but people checking it out had only one word for the largest pumpkin ever grown in North America.

“Wow and wow,” a mother and son said, one after the other.

Kent Steinnagel came from Westport, Connecticut to see the pumpkin,

"It looks so big and looks like it’s made out of fiberglass, but it’s real. Just think how many pumpkin pies you can get out of this one gourd,” he said.

There was an expert pumpkin carver busy combining the beauty of Georgia O’Keeffe flowers and the gorgeous gourds at the event.

“It takes a little practice,” Hugh McMahon, a master carver, told PIX11. “I’ve been doing it for over 40 years."

At the Spooky Pumpkin Garden, there were frightening pumpkin faces everywhere you looked.

Sisters Isabella and Alayna Malinowski thought it was “cool.”

And young and old were enchanted by the symphony of autumnal colors and shapes.

“Some are yellow and I call them the gold pumpkins,” Miles Copeland-Mitchell, 7, told PIX11 News. “And they are all pretty amazing."

The event continues next weekend at the New York Botanical Garden as well.