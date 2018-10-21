Family searches for answers after Army vet dies, father injured in Harlem double stabbing

HARLEM, Manhattan —The search continues for an attacker who stabbed an Army veteran to death and left the vet’s father in critical but stable condition inside of a Harlem building Friday night.

The family of 35-year-old Hason Correa and 56-year-old Wesley Correa is left with many questions after police say the father and son were found stabbed in the chest following a heated dispute.

Police responded to an assault in front of a building near the intersection of West 152nd Street and Frederick Douglas Boulevard around 11 p.m. Friday and found both men bloodied with stab wounds to the chest.

Both men were transported to the hospital where Hason later died, police said.

The father remains in critical but stable condition in the hospital, and is expected to survive.

Police are searching for any surveillance video that can identify the assailants.

“This is devastating news for our family, and even more heartbreaking that his killer and my uncle’s attacker is still at large,” a family member told PIX11 Sunday.

According to the family, Hason, who lived in the Bronx, was a father of three young children and an Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We are all just shocked, confused and hurt,” the family member told PIX11.

The family says the veteran was home after being medically released due to an injury sustained during his last tour.

A request for confirmation of status to the U.S. Army could not be immediately verified.

Police continued to scour the neighborhood, and could be seen Saturday entering the apartment building where the bloody attack took place.

The cause of the dispute remains under investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).