6 people shot, 3 critically, near Jacksonville Jaguars stadium

JACKSONVILLE, FL — Six adults were shot near the football stadium where the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars play on Sunday, police said.

Three of the victims are critically injured, the Jax Sheriff’s Office said. No suspects are in custody.

Police believe the shooter was in a vehicle described as a grey/silver four door vehicle.

The incident was a few blocks from TIAA Bank Field, but the area around the shooting is “outside the stadium footprint,” police said. The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m.

The Jaguars are currently playing the Houston Texans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

At this time, six adults shot with three in critical condition. No suspect(s) in custody. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.