Streets, traffic lights lose power in Newark after manhole fire

NEWARK, NJ — Several streets and traffic lights are without power in Newark due to power grid repairs in the downtown area, officials said Saturday.

Gas explosion and smoke in downtown Newark near NJPAC. pic.twitter.com/9fuMgBhra2 — Sharon Adarlo (@sharonadarlo1) October 20, 2018

Just before 2:45 p.m., authorities responded to the downtown area after reports of smoke coming out of manholes. Nearly six hours later, officials were still working on repairs.

Officials said the power outage is affecting Central Avenue to Commerce Street and from Norfolk Street to Broad Street.

Traffic signals are affected on the following streets:

• From Central to Broad, Halsey, Washington, University, Martin Luther King boulevards., Lock, Norfolk;

• From Warren to Washington, University and Martin Luther King boulevards;

• From Raymond Boulevard. to Washington, Halsey and Broad streets;

• From Broad to Prudential Center, New and Rector streets.

A number of buildings at Rutgers University – Newark campus were also affected by the outage, the university said on Facebook.

“At this time, we ask that all members of the RU-N community refrain from unnecessary travel to the university so that crews may work unimpeded to restore power as quickly as possible,” the University said.

An Eric Johnson concert scheduled at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center was cancelled due to the power outage. Organizers tweeted that planned concert-goers can call the box office Monday for a refund.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Tonight’s Eric Johnson (@EJupclose) concert is cancelled due to a power outage in downtown Newark. We apologize for the inconvenience. Patrons can call the box office on Monday regarding a refund or rescheduled date. — njpac (@NJPAC) October 20, 2018

The Dodge Party Poetry Festival also cancelled events Saturday night, but will resume the festival Sunday morning.

Due to a neighborhood-wide power outage that includes all of the facilities of @NJPAC, we are obliged to cancel tonight's performances of Dodge Poetry Festival. Follow NJPAC on social media and the #DPF18 app and website for details concerning tomorrow's performances. — DodgePoetryFestival (@DodgePoetryFest) October 20, 2018

Officials said the incident is not considered suspicious.