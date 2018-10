HARLEM, Manhattan — A stabbing in Manhattan left one man dead and another injured Friday night.

Police responded to an assault shortly before 11 p.m. in front of a building along West 152nd Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem.

When officers arrived, they found two men, ages 35 and 56, with stab wounds to the chest, cops said.

Both men were taken to the hospital where the 35-year-old man was pronounced dead.

His identity is pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.