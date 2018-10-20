Small plane rolls off runway onto Long Island road

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — A small airplane ended up on a Long Island road after authorities said it ran off the runway at a nearby airfield.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday by Lufker Airport in East Moriches. The Federal Aviation Administration says a Piper PA-28 landed and rolled off the runway onto the adjacent Montauk Highway, with two people aboard.

The plane crossed onto the Montauk Highway, struck a sign before coming to a stop, in front of 130 Montauk Highway, police said.

A wing and the propeller were damaged, according to police.

Lufker Airport is a small airfield, and Montauk Highway is a two-lane road through that part of eastern Long Island.

The single-engine plane’s tail number shows it’s owned by a Long Island flight school and aircraft rental company. A man who answered its phone declined to comment and hung up.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The FAA is investigating the incident.