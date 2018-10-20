Men posed as utility workers rob 88-year-old woman in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn — Two men who posed as utility workers in Brooklyn and robbed an 88-year-old woman are on the run, and police are asking the public's help locating them.

On Thursday at about 3:40 p.m., two unknown men dressed as utility workers knocked on the door of a residence, located near Oriental Boulevard and Ocean Avenue in the Manhattan Beach section of Brooklyn, police said.

When the woman answered the door, the individuals said they were there to check a utility issue inside her home.

After the victim allowed them to enter her home, the two individuals demanded money, taking $2,500 from her before fleeing in a dark-colored pick-up truck.

Police said the pick-up truck was parked nearby and being driven by a third, unidentified individual.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries and refused medical attention.

Police said the first individual appeared to be in his 20s or 30s. He was last seen wearing a yellow construction vest and jeans.

The second individual appeared to be in his 30s or 40s. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket and dark-colored pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).