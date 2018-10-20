Man stabbed in chest, stomach in Brooklyn: police

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the man allegedly involved in a stabbing in Brooklyn.

On Oct. 14, police said a 29-year-old man was approached while he was inside 4417 New Utrecht Ave. in Borough Park at about 12:25 a.m.

According to Google Maps, the address is registered to the Sol De Quito II Ecuadorian restaurant.

The unknown individual displayed a knife and stabbed the victim once in the chest and once in his stomach, police said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).