Man sought in bank robbery in the Bronx: police

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a bank in the Bronx Friday afternoon.

The man entered a Capitol One Bank along White Plains Road in Wakefield shortly after 4 p.m. and handed a note to the bank teller, demanding money, said police.

The teller complied, and the individual fled the location, said cops.

According to police, the money was later recovered after a dye pack exploded.

The alleged robber is described to be about 60 years old with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a wool hat, a tan jacket and sunglasses.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).