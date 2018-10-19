Unvaccinated students in Rockland County told to stay home during measles outbreak

ROCKLAND, N.Y. — The Commissioner of the Rockland County Department of Health has issued a letter stating that unvaccinated students are to remain at home.

The letter, sent out to schools where students had confirmed cases of measles, requires students within the schools who are not vaccinated must stay home as of Oct. 18.

During a disease outbreak, health officials are authorized by law to require unvaccinated students to stay home.

There are currently 11 confirmed cases of measles in Rockland County, according to health officials.

Student are considered protected against measles if they received the Measles Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of the vaccine are required for a student to remain in school.

Students who have not received their first dose of MMR vaccine as of October 18, 2018 : Any student who has not received their first dose of MMR vaccine cannot be allowed to attend school for 21 days after the last date of exposure, which at the time of the letter is October 12, 2018. These students must remain at home until November 3. 2018, even if they receive their first dose of MMR vaccine during this period of time.

: Any student who has not received their first dose of MMR vaccine cannot be allowed to attend school for 21 days after the last date of exposure, which at the time of the letter is October 12, 2018. These students must remain at home until November 3. 2018, even if they receive their first dose of MMR vaccine during this period of time. K-12 students with 1 dose of MMR vaccine as of October 18, 2018: Students in kindergarten through twelfth grade, with 1 dose of MMR vaccine must remain home until November 3, 2018, unless they receive their second dose of MMR vaccine. These students may return at any time after receiving this second dose.

Students in kindergarten through twelfth grade, with 1 dose of MMR vaccine must remain home until November 3, 2018, unless they receive their second dose of MMR vaccine. These students may return at any time after receiving this second dose. Pre-kindergarten students with 1 dose of MMR as of October 18, 2018: Students in pre­kindergarten with 1 dose of MMR are up-to-date for age and do not have to remain home from school. However, it is recommended that they receive a second dose of MMR vaccine.

Rockland County’s Department of Health will assist affect schools with daily monitoring to ensure unvaccinated children are staying home.

“These measures and precautions are necessary to protect unvaccinated students from measles. I recommend that parents of children who are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated see their medical provider as soon as possible so they can receive their first or second dose of MMR vaccine,” said Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert. “We want these affected students to be able to return to their places of learning and encourage these schools to take any appropriate steps available to allow students to continue their coursework from home.”

Check with your health care provider to see if you are up-to-date with your measles vaccination.

You can also attend the Health Department’s free MMR vaccine clinics:

Friday, October 19th from 9:30am to 11:30am at Pascack Community Center, 87 New Clarkstown Road, Nanuet NY

Call 845-364-2997 for more information about the MMR vaccine clinics. For information about measles, call the New York State Department of Health toll free Measles Information Line at (888) 364-4837.