Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

Subways delayed, no M train between Queens and Manhattan after person is struck: MTA

Posted 8:38 AM, October 19, 2018, by

NEW YORK — Several subway lines are delayed and there is no M train service between Queens and Manhattan after a person was struck Friday morning, according to the MTA.

The MTA reported the incident on its website at 8:24 a.m.

The condition of the person struck by a train at Grand Av-Newtown is not yet known.

The following delays and service changes were in effect as of 8:35 a.m.

  • Southbound R trains are running express from Forest Hills-71 Av to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av.
  • There is no M train service between Delancey St-Essex St and Forest Hills-71 Av.
  • Forest Hills-bound M trains are running on the J line after Delancey St-Essex St and end at Chambers St.
  • Some southbound E trains are running local from Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av to Queens Plaza.
  • Expect delays on E, F, M and R trains.