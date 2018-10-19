Subways delayed, no M train between Queens and Manhattan after person is struck: MTA

NEW YORK — Several subway lines are delayed and there is no M train service between Queens and Manhattan after a person was struck Friday morning, according to the MTA.
The MTA reported the incident on its website at 8:24 a.m.
The condition of the person struck by a train at Grand Av-Newtown is not yet known.
The following delays and service changes were in effect as of 8:35 a.m.
- Southbound R trains are running express from Forest Hills-71 Av to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av.
- There is no M train service between Delancey St-Essex St and Forest Hills-71 Av.
- Forest Hills-bound M trains are running on the J line after Delancey St-Essex St and end at Chambers St.
- Some southbound E trains are running local from Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av to Queens Plaza.
- Expect delays on E, F, M and R trains.