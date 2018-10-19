Social media baking campaign teams up with nonprofit to raise money for metastatic breast cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK—Shari’s mom, Judy, was an amazing chef and baker.

Even throughout her six year battle with metastatic breast cancer, her daughter says it was the cooking and baking that kept her mom going.

"Even when she was really sick, she loved having people around the table and sharing that food. You know, food is love," Shari Brooks said.

When Judy passed ten years ago, Shari was given her recipe books.

Wanting to do something to keep her mother’s memory alive, Shari and her sister brainstormed and came up with an easy-to-do fundraising campaign, called Bake It Happen.

The sisters offer up four of their mom’s recipes for people to bake.

For every picture that’s shared to Bake It Happen’s Facebook or Instagram page, money is donated towards finding a cure for metastatic breast cancer.

"We’d been part of so many walks, so many runs, where you have to train and ask people for money. This, you don’t have to train, you don’t have to host a bake sale, it doesn’t matter how old you are. You can just go to your kitchen, invite people over, bake on your own, and share the good with people in your life," Brooks explained.

In just six years, they’ve raised about $100,000 dollars.

$40,000 of that they raised last year alone, with the help of The Cancer Couch Foundation.

It’s a privately-funded nonprofit that’s raised $2 million dollars in just two years.

One hundred percent of the money goes specifically to research for metastatic breast cancer.

“Thirty percent of people who get early stage breast cancer, 30 percent of those people will go on to get metastatic breast cancer. So until there's a cure for metastatic breast cancer, there will not be a cure for breast cancer," Rebecca Timlin-Scalera said.

It's a cause that’s close to Rebecca’s heart.

She founded The Cancer Couch after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

A neuropsychologist in her mid 40’s, with two young kids, she is now living with metastatic breast cancer.

"People have been written off to die. The average prognosis has not changed in decades, it remains at an average of 3 years. And when you have it, as i do, three years is not enough. I am now on a trial that is miraculously shrinking all the tumors in my body, even in my brain. We are pushing the needle, things are happening," Timlin-Scalera said.

A mom who is fighting to stay alive for her kids and two daughters who are hoping their mom’s love of baking helps finds a cure.

