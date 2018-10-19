One dead, one injured in Hempstead shooting: police

HEMSTEAD, NY — A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Hempstead Friday morning, Nassau County police said.

Police responded to a call of two men shot on Wellesey Street at about 11 a.m. It was not immediately clear who made the 911 call.

Both victims were transported to a hospital where one of the men succumbed to his injuries. The other victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release any suspect information. The victims identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.