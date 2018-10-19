Mr. G learns what it takes to be a member of the Long Island Vegetable Orchestra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brookville, L.I.—Strike up the band.

You’re listening to the sounds of the Long Island Vegetable Orchestra.

It’s the brainchild of Dr. Dale Stuckenbruck, a music professor at CW Post on Long Island.

It was a project for Dale's students, to try to engage them more in music.

He brought the vegetables to school and realized it was a viable thing.

Thirteen years later, and the orchestra has played at various libraries, schools and fairs.

They’ve been featured on The Conan O'Brien Show and George Takei's network, and now here on PIX11.

Mr. G sat down with two of the musicians to find out what makes them tick.

Dan and Alexandra say fine tuning the perfect instrument starts with a trip to the supermarket.

They look for vegetables that are fresh and the perfect size.

Then once they’ve picked them out, they cut, carve and drill these gourds and veggies.

And voila, you’ve got the makings of a vegetable orchestra.

The orchestra performs next at Sagamore Hill in Oyster Bay, Long Island on October 27th.

For more on the Long Island Vegetable Orchestra, click here.