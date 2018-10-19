Man wanted in series of gunpoint robberies in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Police continue to search for the man allegedly involved in a series of gunpoint robberies in Upper Manhattan.

Authorities have received at least five reports of robberies as early as Aug. 10 and as recent as Oct. 1.

On Oct. 1, the man struck three times, police said. He entered residential buildings and displayed a firearm, demanding money, according to police.

The man got away with over $1,400, a cell phone and a watch, said cops.

Police received reports of the following incidents:

On Aug. 10, the robber placed a 23-year-old man in a chokehold as he attempted to enter his apartment along Broadway and 147 Street in Hamilton Heights. As the victim was unconscious, he took $1,000 in cash, the victim’s cell phone and backpack, said police.

On Sept. 16, police say the robber approached a 26-year-old woman in the lobby of her Hudson Heights apartment and forcibly removed her wallet, getting away with a credit card and $2.

On Oct. 1, the robber approached two men, ages 31 and 58, in the hallway of the 31-year-old man’s apartment building. He displayed a gun and demanded money, but got away with no property, said police.

Half an hour later, the same man allegedly approached a man and a woman in front of an apartment along West 177th Street and Pinehurst Avenue, demanding money a gunpoint. He got away with $130 in cash and fled, said police.

Less than 10 minutes later, he approached a man and a woman in front of their residence in the same vicinity and demanded money at gunpoint, said cops. He got away with a watch and $300 in cash.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).