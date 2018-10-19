Here are the winning $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot lottery numbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The winning numbers for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot are in.

Here are the winning lottery numbers: 65, 53, 23, 15, 70, and Mega Ball number is 7.

The jackpot soared to an estimated $1 billion, the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. lottery history, just hours ahead of the Friday night drawing. The prize climbed from $970 million.

Although the jackpot keeps increasing , the odds of winning remain stuck at a miserable one in 302.5 million.

The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543 million.

The $1 billion prize refers to the annuity option. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be $565 million.

Officials say that if there isn't a winner, the prize for Tuesday night's drawing would be $1.6 billion, tying the largest U.S. lottery prize.