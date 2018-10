Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here is the complete broadcast of WPIX's USA Tonight newscast from Oct. 19, 1987, anchored by Brad Holbrook.

The first block focuses on Black Monday, the stock market crash of 1987.

Other stories on this busy day include the sentencing of Bernie Goetz for the 1984 subway vigilante shooting; the return of Billy Martin as Yankees manager for the fifth time; and the latest on Baby Jessica, the girl who had been rescued from a Texas well a few days earlier.

Commercials included.