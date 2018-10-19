Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

Cause of death released for 20 victims in NY limo crash

Posted 4:18 PM, October 19, 2018, by , Updated at 04:23PM, October 19, 2018

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — Authorities say the 18 people in a limousine and two pedestrians who were killed when the vehicle crashed off a rural upstate New York road earlier this month all died from the impact of the accident.

New York State Police say Friday that results of autopsies conducted at Albany Medical Center confirmed all 20 victims in the Oct. 6 crash in Schoharie died from “multiple severe traumatic blunt force injuries.”

State police say they’re still awaiting the results of toxicology tests, including for the driver, 53-year-old Scott Lisinicchia. Officials have said he wasn’t properly licensed to drive the vehicle, which state police said was “unserviceable” at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

The limo company’s operator has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.