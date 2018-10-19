Attempted luring of NJ girl a ‘misunderstanding’ due to language barrier, police say

CLIFTON, N.J. — The attempted luring of a girl by two men in a white van in New Jersey has been considered a misunderstanding, Clifton police said Friday.

Police say the misunderstanding was caused by language barrier.

The 13-year-old girl called authorities after school Wednesday when a white van approached her while in she was outside her residence, telling her there was a delivery. The man then told the girl she needed to come to the van to pick up the packages.

Instead, the teen ran inside her house, locked the doors and called her mom and police.

Following investigation, authorities determined the situation was a misunderstanding, but they commended the girl for taking quick action and reporting the incident in a timely manner.

Police also encourage anyone in possession of surveillance video of an incident to contact police before posting it on social media.

“In the future, we strongly encourage anyone in possession of surveillance video and/or images of a particular incident, to contact the police department before posting them on social media. In this case, a neighborhood resident posted the surveillance video prior to the start of the investigation. In turn, this caused the incident to intensify prematurely and ultimately impeded a portion of the investigation.”