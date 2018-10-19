Apple picking-themed pop-up opens in Lower East Side this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE — When you hear there’s a new "apple store" in New York City, you probably don’t think of actual apples. But for this weekend only, a pop-up is celebrating yellow, Opal apples grown at Broetje Orchards in Washington state.

"[Opal apples are] non-GMO, but it's naturally non-browning," Paul Esvelt, Broetje Orchards's Post Harvest Manager, told PIX11 News. "It's a complex, flavorful apple: Huge sugar content with that nice balance of tartness to give it a little bit of interest to it.”

Naturally, the store "Opal Orchard NYC" is on Orchard Street. Guests can try apples, participate in various photo experiences, craft projects, and try on VR goggles to see the harvesting process.

The free pop-up, which opening is tied to National Apple Day on Sunday, doesn’t replace traditional apple picking. But it does provides a fun and educational alternative in the Big Apple.

"Be a little bit more connected with your food is really one of our goals and is one of the neat things you can do on the Lower East Side without having to drive [out of the city,]" said Esvelt.

You can stop by the store 156 Orchard Street this Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information can be found on Opal Orchard NYC's website.