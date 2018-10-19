87-year-old woman assaulted in Bronx McDonald’s: police

MELROSE, the Bronx — An 87-year-old woman was assaulted at a Bronx McDonald’s late last month.

On Sept. 27, the victim was approached by an individual inside the McDonald’s along 149th Street and Morris Avenue in Melrose, said police.

He allegedly grabbed her arm and threw the woman to the ground.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of a fractured pelvis and a fractured right arm, said police.

The alleged attacker is described to have grey hair and was last seen pulling a blue rolling suitcase and was wearing a grey shirt, black pants, a black hat, black and blue sneakers.

