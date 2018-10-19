2nd Proud Boys member arrested in connection with street brawl at GOP club

NEW YORK — Police have arrested a second member of the Proud Boys group for their alleged involvement in a violent brawl following a speech by the founder of a far-right group at a private Republican club last week.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Monday that nine members of the Proud Boys group and three protesters would face charges of riot or attempted assault.

John Kinsman, 39, of Morristown, N.J. was arrested Friday. He’s charged with attempted gang assault, attempted assault, riot and criminal possession of a weapon.

The first member to be arrested was Geoffrey Young, 38, of New York, N.Y. He was charged Thursday with riot and attempted assault.

The Proud Boys is made up of men who describe themselves as “western chauvinists.” The Southern Poverty Law Center says it’s a hate group.

Security video showed the factions kicking and punching each other on the sidewalk after Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes spoke at the Metropolitan Republican Club on Friday.

Some people who have seen surveillance video of the incident have suggested that it shows antifa protesters throwing a bottle at Proud Boy demonstrators.

But, no bottle was recovered at the scene, according to Chief Terence Monahan, who also said that everyone involved quickly dispersed.

Even though there were at least 48 officers dispatched to the area, according to Monahan, the people involved in the melee had spread out so quickly that it was “a very chaotic scene that they responded to with only three officers.”

Those officers managed to arrest three protesters, all antifa members. Nobody from the Proud Boys was taken into custody then, even though video that was posted — and later removed — by one of their own members showed Proud Boys openly admitting to having committed crimes at the scene.

“I ripped that m*****r f*****’s mask off,” one of the men bragged, “and f***ing hit him in the head.”

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.