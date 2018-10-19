1 hurt in multi-vehicle collision on Cross Bronx Expressway: FDNY

UNIONPORT, N.Y. — At least one person is hurt following a multi-vehicle crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx Friday morning.

Authorities received a call shortly before 6 a.m. about an accident on the westbound side of the Cross Bronx Expressway near Castle Hill Avenue on Exit 4B.

It was not immediately made available as to how many vehicles were involved, but AIR11 images show at least two trucks were involved.

Traffic is open on the right lane. Expect delays in the area.

At least one person suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.