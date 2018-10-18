Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

Wrestler ‘Dirty’ Dick Slater dead at 67

Posted 11:35 AM, October 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:36AM, October 18, 2018

NEW YORK — Wrestler “Dirty” Dick Slater has died, the WWE announced Thursday. He was 67.

“Dirty” Dick Slater is pictured. (WWE)

Born Richard Slater and known in the ring as “Dirty” Dick Slater, the professional wrestler was a “prolific” competitor in the 1970s and ‘80s, according to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Slater teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton and rivaled with WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts, WWE stated in its announcement.

He competed in WWE from 1986 to 1987 before finishing his career in World Championship Wrestling.

The WWE and National Wrestling Alliance offered their condolences to Slater’s family, friends and fans when reporting his death.

Neither organization stated how or where Slater died.

He lived in Florida.