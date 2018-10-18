Thieves break into, rob Queens sports bar: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY HILL, Queens — Police are looking for the two men accused of breaking into and robbing a Queens bar.

Two men gained entry into the K-Sports Bar on Northern Boulevard in Murray Hill through an unsecured rear door at about 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 12.

Once inside, the individuals took a cell phone and a bottle of liquor, police said.

They fled inside a gray four-door sedan south on 161st Street.

Both alleged burglars, who police describe to be in their 20s, were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).