Proud Boys member arrested in street brawl at GOP club

NEW YORK — An arrest has been made in connection with a street brawl following a speech by the founder of a far-right group at a private Republican club.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Monday that nine members of the Proud Boys group and three protesters would face charges of riot or attempted assault.

Geoffrey Young, 38, of New York, N.Y. was arrested and charged with riot and attempted assault.

Three other people are already in custody.

The Proud Boys is made up of men who describe themselves as “western chauvinists.” The Southern Poverty Law Center says it’s a hate group.

Security video showed the factions kicking and punching each other on the sidewalk after Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes spoke at the Metropolitan Republican Club on Friday.

The fight started when a masked protester threw a bottle.