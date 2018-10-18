Person detained at Manhattan high school, City College on lockdown: officials

HARLEM, Manhattan — A person has been detained at A. Philip Randolph Campus High School in Manhattan, and the adjacent City College is on lockdown.

Sources tell PIX11 one person is in custody at the high school, located at 443 W. 135th St. It is not yet known why the person was detained.

Video that surfaced on the Citizen app shows numerous students at the high school filming themselves locked in classrooms.

A tweet from the City University of New York, and an earlier one from its Graduate Center, stated that there was a “possible high school student with a gun.” Police have not confirmed that anyone is armed.

School officials also asked that people at the campus remain indoors.

