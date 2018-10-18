Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

Person detained at Manhattan high school, City College on lockdown: officials

Posted 12:34 PM, October 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:46PM, October 18, 2018

HARLEM, Manhattan — A person has been detained at A. Philip Randolph Campus High School in Manhattan, and the adjacent City College is on lockdown.

Officials respond to A. Philip Randolph Campus High School in Manhattan on Oct. 18, 2018. (Citizen app)

Sources tell PIX11 one person is in custody at the high school, located at 443 W. 135th St. It is not yet known why the person was detained.

Video that surfaced on the Citizen app shows numerous students at the high school filming themselves locked in classrooms.

A tweet from the City University of New York, and an earlier one from its Graduate Center, stated that there was a “possible high school student with a gun.” Police have not confirmed that anyone is armed.

School officials also asked that people at the campus remain indoors.