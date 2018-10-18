No mold found inside classroom trailers at Bronx elementary school, DOE says

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx — No mold was found inside classroom trailers at a Bronx elementary school, the Department of Education said Wednesday.

The results come following reports of two trailers at P.S. 108 in Morris Park showing evidence of mold, forcing students and faculty to be relocated.

Any reports of mold were immediately inspected and addressed, according to the DOE.

“The safety of students and staff is our top priority, and these classrooms were thoroughly inspected and no mold was found. We moved one class to a new room out of an abundance of caution, and every room in this building is safe for students and staff,” the DOE said in a statement.

Following inspection, an industrial hygienist issued a cleaning of minor dust accumulation on vents and ceiling, which were all followed, according to the department.

Custodial engineers have been trained in recognizing potential mold.