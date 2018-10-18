Nassau County neighborhood pools together for Mega Millions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y -- The idea started on a Facebook group for local moms and has now ballooned to some 600 people putting their money together to beat the odds - and win the $970 million jackpot of the Mega Millions.

“I don’t wanna count my chickens before they hatch,” said Jill Kinzer, a neighbor who participated in the pool, when asked about what she would do with the winnings. “But I hope to be thinking about it”

Plainview and Old Bethpage residents showed up outside Ali Kusinitz’s house for their very last chance to join the pool.

“I hope we win,” she said. “But it’s also about the community”

Back in 2016 when the Powerball jackpot was over a billion dollars, Kusinitz also organized a pool, bringing over a thousand people together to participate.

“It’s exciting it’s our second time doing this and I hope this time is it,” said neighbor Liat Hanan.

If they don’t hit the jackpot, they will donate the winnings to charity.