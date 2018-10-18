Midterm Elections: NYC Voter Registration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK—Making your voice heard is one of the most important things that we do as Americans.

And as Board of Elections Executive Director, Michael Ryan, says, the time to register is now.

"The deadline is October the 12th and it is a hard and fast unforgiving deadline. So they can simply fill out a voter registration form, provide that to us. As long as it's clocked in before the close of business on the 12th, we'll make sure that you are registered and your name will appear in the polls book in your neighborhood," Ryan said.

Historically, voter turnout in New York has been very low compared to the rest of the country.

In fact, 2006 was the highest turnout in many years, until this past primary election, when New Yorkers beat projections with almost one million people going to the polls.

"I certainly understand, as anyone would, what turns people off about the public discourse. But it's important to put that aside and make a choice. You can be registered in any party you want to be registered in, you don't even have to be registered in a party, but it's important for you to choose," Ryan added.

And PIX11 political analyst, Morgan Pehme, says this midterm election has a significant impact on New Yorkers.

"You have the Governor on the ballot. Any time the governor is on the ballot, that means that the fates of individual parties rest with the choice of the governor. Because if a party fails to get 50,000 votes statewide, then they lose ballot status," Pehme said.